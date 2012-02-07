Feb 7 (Reuters) - AIDA ENGINEERING LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.00 50.00 Operating 2.00 1.80 Recurring 2.60 2.20 Net 2.40 1.80 NOTE - Aida Engineering Ltd is a producer of pressing machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6118.TK1.