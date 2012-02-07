Feb 7 (Reuters) - ANDOR CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.10 1.00 Operating 95 mln 91 mln Recurring 100 mln 90 mln Net 90 mln 80 mln NOTE - Andor Co Ltd is a computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4640.TK1.