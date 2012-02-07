Feb 7 (Reuters) - PA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.05 1.20 Operating 74 mln 80 mln Recurring 75 mln 80 mln Net 67 mln 70 mln NOTE - PA Co Ltd operates Web pages on vocational training. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4766.TK1.