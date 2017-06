Feb 7 (Reuters) - PRECISION SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.62 4.00 Operating 10 mln 40 mln Recurring loss 30 mln prft 30 mln Net loss 60 mln prft 10 mln NOTE - Precision System Science Co Ltd is a biotechnology venture engaged in the development of automatic DNA extraction equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7707.TK1.