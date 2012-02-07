Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOMY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 71.00 Operating 8.30 Recurring 7.80 Net 3.90 NOTE - Tomy Co Ltd is a leading toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7867.TK1.