Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOMY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 71.00 Operating 8.30 Recurring 7.80 Net 3.90 NOTE - Tomy Co Ltd is a leading toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7867.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
LONDON, June 12 British car workers at BMW have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.