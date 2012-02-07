UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - DENA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 144.00 Operating 61.50 Recurring 60.30 Net 32.60 NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2432.TK1.
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.