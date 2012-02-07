Feb 7 (Reuters) - MEITEC CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 66.00 64.00 Operating 5.00 4.20 Recurring 5.00 4.20 Net 2.40 2.40 NOTE - Meitec Corp provides software engineering service. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9744.TK1.