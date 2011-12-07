Dec 7 (Reuters) - COMPUTER ENGINEERING & CONSULTING LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.00 42.00 Operating 800 mln 1.45 Recurring 600 mln 1.40 Net loss 1.40 prft 300 mln NOTE - Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd is a major software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9692.TK1.