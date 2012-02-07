Feb 7 (Reuters) - CHIKUHO BANK LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.56 12.56 Recurring 1.00 880 mln Net 250 mln 450 mln NOTE - Chikuho Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8398.TK1.