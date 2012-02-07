Feb 7 (Reuters) - TECHNO RYOWA LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.00 55.70 Operating loss 580 mln prft 460 mln Recurring loss 380 mln prft 630 mln Net loss 650 mln prft 170 mln NOTE - Techno Ryowa Ltd specialises in airconditioning facilities, such as clean rooms for semiconductor makers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1965.TK1.