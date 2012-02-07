Feb 7 (Reuters) - KINTETSU EXPRESS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 200.66 200.68 (0.0 pct) Operating 10.29 8.37 (+23.0 pct) Recurring 11.06 8.98 (+23.1 pct) Net 7.60 6.53 (+16.5 pct) EPS Y211.23 Y181.26 NOTE - Kintetsu World Express Inc is a major cargo carrier For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9375.TK1.