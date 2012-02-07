Feb 7 (Reuters) - HORAI PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to end Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.21 1.35 5.41 (-10.2 pct) Operating 21 mln 74 mln 400 mln (-71.0 pct) Recurring 51 mln 104 mln 530 mln (-50.6 pct) Net 179 mln 46 mln 490 mln (+287.2 pct) EPS Y12.84 Y3.32 Y35.03 NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9679.TK1.