Feb 7 (Reuters) - CARENET INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.65 2.02 Operating loss 289 mln loss 35 mln Recurring loss 289 mln loss 38 mln Net loss 502 mln loss 90 mln EPS loss 9,655.52 yen loss 1,749.29 yen Div nil 65.00 yen NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2150.TK1.