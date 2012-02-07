Feb 7 (Reuters) - FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 915.00 935.00 Operating 12.50 17.00 Recurring 9.00 14.50 Net loss 15.00 loss 5.00 Div 2.50 yen - NOTE - Furukawa Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of electric wires and cables. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5801.TK1.