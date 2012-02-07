Feb 7 (Reuters) - SAKAI CHEMICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 59.82 66.34 80.00 (-9.8 pct) Operating 3.71 6.05 4.50 (-38.8 pct) Recurring 3.78 5.91 4.70 (-36.0 pct) Net 1.26 3.02 1.20 (-58.2 pct) EPS Y12.79 Y30.52 Y12.19 Annual div Y8.00 NOTE - Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd manufactures mainly inorganic chemicals For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4078.TK1.