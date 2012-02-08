Feb 8 (Reuters) - SANSEI ARCHITECTURE PLANNING CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.57 24.08 Operating 2.24 2.88 Recurring 2.05 2.67 Net 1.14 1.47 NOTE - Sansei Architecture Planning Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3228.TK1.