Feb 8 (Reuters) - A&T CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.49 8.00 Operating 823 mln 620 mln Recurring 803 mln 600 mln Net 477 mln 313 mln NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of clinical reagents and testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6722.TK1.