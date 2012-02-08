Feb 8 (Reuters) - DIGITAL MEDIA PROFESSIONALS INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.05 1.32 Operating 320 mln 423 mln Recurring 310 mln 401 mln Net 185 mln 432 mln NOTE - Digital Media Professionals Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3652.TK1.