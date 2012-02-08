Feb 8 (Reuters) - DATA HORIZON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.22 2.70 Operating 107 mln 256 mln Recurring 100 mln 250 mln Net 50 mln 140 mln NOTE - Data Horizon Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3628.TK1.