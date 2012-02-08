UPDATE 2-Japan core machinery orders fall more than forecast in sign of economic fragility

* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c