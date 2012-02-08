New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
Feb 8 (Reuters) - NANYO CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.00 22.00 Recurring 450 mln 450 mln Net 200 mln 250 mln NOTE - Nanyo Corp specialises in sale and leasing of construction machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7417.TK1.
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c