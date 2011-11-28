TAIPEI Nov 28 Taiwanese smartphone company HTC Corp said it has confidence that new products to be launched at the Barcelona Mobile Conference next February would be more competititive and achieve better sales.

HTC CFO Winston Yung told Reuters that the company has no new strategy to announce now after the fourth-quarter guidance cut last Wednesday.

"We have a good plan to launch products next year and they will be very competitive," Yung said. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)