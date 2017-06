BRIEF-Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension buys 5.92 pct stake in Boozt

* SAYS ARBEJDSMARKEDETS TILLAEGSPENSION (ATP) BUYS 3.3 MLN SHARES IN BOOZT AB REPRESENTING 5.92 PERCENT OF SHARES IN THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)