Feb 8 (Reuters) - HELIOS TECHNO HOLDINGS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.25 13.17 Operating loss 500 mln loss 229 mln Recurring loss 320 mln loss 52 mln Net loss 1.20 prft 30 mln EPS loss 72.52 yen prft 1.81 yen Div nil 1.50 yen NOTE - Helios Techno Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells various types of lamps for consumer and automobile use. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6927.TK1.