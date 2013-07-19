TAIPEI, July 19 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) shed 5.8 percent on Friday after saying there will be higher than expected inventories in the supply chain in the third quarter, putting pressure on margins. [ID:nL4N0FI2B8]

The main TAIEX index .TWII opened down 0.94 percent. TSMC's depositary receipts (TSM.N) plunged 8.9 percent on the Nasdaq.

The world's largest contract chip maker posted a record net profit on Thursday and said revenue would rise up to 5.2 percent this quarter compared to the previous quarter.

However, the company added that supply chain inventory in the third quarter would be higher than expected compared with the forecast they made three months ago as integrated circuit design companies prepared for major smartphone launches.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com)(886 2 25004882)(Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TSMC STOCKS/

