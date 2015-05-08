BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management announces second quarter results
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
TAIPEI May 8 TSMC says:
* April sales T$75.33 billion ($2.45 billion) (March T$72.27 billion, April 2014 T$61.89 billion)
* April sales up 21.7 percent on year
* January-April sales up 41.5 percent on year at T$297.36 billion
* Infrareit Inc - expect to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized