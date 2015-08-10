BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
Pegatron Corp
* Says notebook shipment volume to grow by high single digit in Q3 over Q2
* Says revenue from non-computing segment to grow by 20-30 percent in Q3 over Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.