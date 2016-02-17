Feb 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
* Sees Q1 gross margin falling to 44%-46% due to quake,
versus earlier guidance for 47%-49%
* Sees Q1 operating margin falling to 33.5%-35.5%, versus
earlier guidance for 36.5%-38.5%
* Sees Q1 revenue T$201 billion ($6.03 billion) - T$203
billion versus earlier estimate of T$198 billion - T$201 billion
* Earthquake on Feb. 6 hit southern Taiwan city of Tainan
hardest, where TSMC has manufacturing plants. At the time, TSMC
had said Q1 shipments would be mostly unaffected.
* Says company believes all earthquake-related costs and
expenses have been accounted for in the revised first quarter
guidance
($1 = 33.3510 Taiwan dollars)
