BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Largan Precision Co Ltd
* Shares sink 4.78 pct in early trade
* Says Q1 revenue down 22 pct year-on-year
* Largan manufactures lenses for smartphone cameras, including those for Apple Inc's iPhones Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.