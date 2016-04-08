BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) :
* Says March sales T$73.09 billion ($2.25 billion) (February T$59.55 billion, March 2015 T$72.27 billion)
* Says March sales up 1.1 percent on year
* Says Q1 sales down 8.3 percent on year to T$203.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4220 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.