New Zealand gets Pirelli on board just in time for America's Cup
LONDON, May 16 Emirates Team New Zealand have signed up tyre maker Pirelli as a sponsor, just over a week before racing begins in the build-up to the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
May 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
* Says April sales T$66.84 billion ($2.05 billion) (March T$73.09 billion, April 2015 T$75.33 billion)
* Says April sales down 11.3 percent on year
* Says January-April sales down 9.1 percent on year to T$270.34 billion
* Reiterates second quarter revenue guidance of T$215 billion to T$218 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/PuEXUE] Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to adopt regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.