July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says Q2 net profit is T$72.51 billion ($2.26 billion) (market consensus T$67.98 billion)

* Says Q2 net profit down 8.7 pct compared with previous year, up 11.9 pct vs Q1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)