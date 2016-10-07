Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy - WSJ
May 18 Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says:
* September sales T$89.70 billion (Aug T$94.31 billion, Sept 2015 T$64.51 billion)
* September sales up 39.0 percent on year
* January-September sales +7.1 percent on year to T$685.71 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dP5GsO] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
May 18 Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock