CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :
* Guides Q4 revenue T$255 billion ($8.11 billion) to T$258 billion
* Guides Q4 gross margin 50.5 percent to 52.2 percent (versus Q3 50.7 percent)
* Guides Q4 operating margin 40 percent to 42 percent (versus Q3 40.8 percent)
* Says 2016 revenue expected to grow 11 percent to 12 percent in Taiwan dollar terms (vs previous guidance for 5 to 10 percent growth) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.