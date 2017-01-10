Jan 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says December sales T$78.11 billion ($2.45 billion)(November T$93.03 billion, December 2015 T$58.35 billion)

* Says December sales up 33.9 percent on year

* Says 2016 sales rise 12.4 percent on year to T$947.94 billion

* Full-year sales growth at top end of guidance TSMC issued in October for 2016 revenue to grow 11 percent to 12 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1MdcgHK Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9130 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)