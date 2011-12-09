UPDATE 1-Zara-owner Inditex reports 18 pct rise in first-quarter profit
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TOSHIN CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.00 21.00 Operating 745 mln 745 mln Recurring 620 mln 620 mln Net 340 mln 340 mln NOTE - Toshin Corp is a mobile phone dealership. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9444.TK1.
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
WASHINGTON, June 14 More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court on Wednesday, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional consent in violation of the U.S. Constitution.