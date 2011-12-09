Dec 9 (Reuters) - SOJITZ CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.62 trln 2.62 trln Operating loss 3.00 loss 3.00 Recurring 22.00 22.00 Net loss 15.00 prft 13.00 NOTE - Sojitz Corp integrates operations of trading companies Nichimen and Nissho Iwai. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2768.TK1.