Dec 9 (Reuters) - CRYMSON CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.73 3.17 Operating loss 228 mln loss 143 mln Recurring loss 241 mln loss 173 mln Net loss 304 mln loss 250 mln NOTE - Crymson Co Ltd is a wholesaler/retailer of casual-wear of 'Piko' and 'T&C Surf Designs' brands. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2776.TK1.