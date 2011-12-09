BRIEF-Chuco says business alliance with Sougou Shouken
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with Sougou Shouken Co Ltd on June 14
Dec 9 (Reuters) - ISHII HYOKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.36 12.78 Operating loss 3.20 loss 2.37 Recurring loss 3.15 loss 2.26 Net loss 9.49 loss 8.44 NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.
* Says the company enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with a shanghai-based intelligence system firm SEISYS, regarding provision of data service