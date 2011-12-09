Dec 9 (Reuters) - NIPPON TELEPHONE INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.21 3.07 Operating prft 20 mln loss 6 mln Recurring prft 25 mln loss 8 mln Net prft 13 mln loss 14 mln NOTE - Nippon Telephone Inc sells mobile phones.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9425.TK1.