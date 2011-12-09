Dec 9 (Reuters) - SUZUKI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.34 13.20 Recurring 486 mln 873 mln Net 263 mln 469 mln NOTE - Suzuki Co Ltd produces connector parts and semiconductor leadframes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6785.TK1.