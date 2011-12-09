Dec 9 (Reuters) - MEGANESUPER CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to April 30,2012 April 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.50 22.33 Operating loss 609 mln prft 72 mln Recurring loss 722 mln loss 61 mln Net loss 1.21 loss 247 mln NOTE - Meganesuper Co Ltd is a retailer of eyeglasses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3318.TK1.