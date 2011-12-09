Dec 9 (Reuters) - SUZUKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.50 18.60 Operating 943 mln 1.24 Recurring 897 mln 1.24 Net 352 mln 574 mln NOTE - Suzuki Co Ltd produces connector parts and semiconductor leadframes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6785.TK1.