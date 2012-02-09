Feb 9 (Reuters) - DWANGO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 17.97 Operating 380 mln Recurring 360 mln Net 230 mln NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and content for cellular phone users. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3715.TK1.