UPDATE 2-China's monthly vehicle sales post first back-to-back drop since 2015
* Tax cut rollback hits GM, VW, Ford (Adds comment from CAAM spokesman, other details)
Feb 9 (Reuters) - CS LOGINET INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.50 21.50 Operating 200 mln 320 mln Recurring 250 mln 320 mln Net 80 mln 180 mln NOTE - CS Loginet Inc wholesales/retails rental-use CDs and videogame software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2710.TK1.
* Tax cut rollback hits GM, VW, Ford (Adds comment from CAAM spokesman, other details)
LONDON, June 12 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said Britain could still walk away from negotiations with the European Union with no deal, and it was important to keep that option as talks over the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc begin.