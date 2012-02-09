BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group receives patent
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 1 0027089.0) for preparation technology for improving native conformation content of recombinant human interferon alpha2b, valid for 20 years
Feb 9 (Reuters) - FALCO SD HOLDINGS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62.50 62.50 Operating 2.10 2.10 Recurring 2.00 2.00 Net 700 mln 1.00 NOTE - Falco SD Holdings Co Ltd conducts clinical tests for medical institutions. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4671.TK1.
* Says 2.6 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 904,965 shares of the co, at 2,873 won/share