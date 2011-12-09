Dec 9 (Reuters) - FULL SPEED INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.20 5.30 Operating 250 mln 130 mln Recurring 220 mln 95 mln Net 120 mln 50 mln NOTE - Full Speed Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2159.TK1.