Indonesia May motorbike sales up 15.2 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 12 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 15.2 percent in May from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday. These sales are also the highest growth rate since August 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sales stood at 531,496 motorbikes in May, up from 461,506 sold in the year-ago period. It was also higher than the 388,045 bikes sold in April. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales ar