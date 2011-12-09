Dec 9 (Reuters) - CRYMSON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.97 3.42 Operating loss 209 mln loss 135 mln Recurring loss 228 mln loss 165 mln Net loss 297 mln loss 245 mln NOTE - Crymson Co Ltd is a wholesaler/retailer of casual-wear of 'Piko' and 'T&C Surf Designs' brands. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2776.TK1.