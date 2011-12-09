Dec 9 (Reuters) - TOYOTA MOTOR CORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 8.10 trln Operating loss 530.00 Pretax loss 160.00 Net loss 80.00 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .